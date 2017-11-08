Colts CB Vontae Davis says groin tear, not 'non-injury' situation, kept him out last week

INDIANAPOLIS -- Cornerback Vontae Davis said he felt disrespected by how the Colts handled how he was left behind for last weekend's game at Houston.

The Colts sent out a surprising announcement Saturday saying that Davis would not make the trip for their game against the Texans the next day. The email said Davis' situation was "non-injury related." Coach Chuck Pagano repeated several times after the game that leaving Davis behind was a coach's decision.

Davis had a different version of events. Davis said he hasn't played well this season because he's still dealing with the groin injury he suffered against Pittsburgh in the third preseason game that caused him to miss the first three weeks of the regular season.

"I had a groin tear that I dealt with," Davis said. "I got different opinions on it. One doctor said I should have had surgery, other doctor told me to let it heal. I took the let-it-heal approach. I came back and probably came back a little too early and in the process I probably hurt my teammates."

When asked why Pagano said it was a non-injury situation, Davis, "I can't really control what Coach P said."

Davis made his comments inside the locker room after Pagano had already addressed the media Wednesday.

Davis has been listed on the injury report just twice since Week 4, both days listed as "rest days."

"They could have come at me way earlier than now. 'Vontae, you're not yourself,'" Davis said. "I told the trainers all week that my groin is not responding. That's the whole process. I was coming in every week and it had been bothering me."

Pierre Desir started in Davis' place against the Texans and is expected to continue to start with Rashaan Melvin at cornerback.

"It's a disagreement because I feel like I was demoted because of my health instead of my ability," Davis said. "The agreement is I take full responsibility. I'm not myself. I'm not Vontae Davis. Obviously I know what level I can play at. I've been working trying to get back like with previous injuries, but it's not working."

Davis, a two-time Pro Bowler, acknowledged that he probably shouldn't have returned at Seattle in Week 4.

The Colts failed to trade Davis, who is in the final year of his contract, prior to the trade deadline last week. He has only 16 solo tackles with just two passes defended this season.

"I've been here six years, I've played hurt, we've had similar situations where these things happen and I never got confronted that [my] play slipped or none of those things," Davis said. "Obviously I was playing at a level that was acceptable [before], so now my play slipped."

Davis said he'll be limited in practice this week and that he doesn't plan on returning until he's fully healthy.

"This is not going to define me," Davis said. "I'm an optimistic person. I have confidence in my ability. I know I can play at a high level in this league. I just have to stay motivated, stay a professional and help the younger guys."