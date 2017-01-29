Colts hire Chris Ballard as GM, replacing Ryan Grigson

INDIANAPOLIS - The Colts have named Chris Ballard their new general manager, the team announced Sunday.

Ballard replaces Ryan Grigson, who was fired on Jan. 21 after five seasons with the organization.

Ballard joined the Kansas City Chiefs as director of player personnel in 2013 and then he was later promoted to director of football operations. The Chiefs have been a balanced team has won at least nine games in each of those four seasons and all three first-round draft picks in that span have been significant contributors for them. They were the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs this season.

Ballard interviewed for general manager jobs with Tennessee and Chicago in recent years.

Ballard is set at quarterback with Andrew Luck and talented skill position players like receivers T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief, but his first order of business will be to improve a defense that finished 30th overall in the NFL and tied for 19th in sacks with just 33.

The Colts, who will have more than $50 million in salary cap space during free agency, are coming off back-to-back seasons where they missed the playoffs with 8-8 records.

Owner Jim Irsay said on Jan. 21 that Chuck Pagano will return as coach for the 2017 season.

Ballard beat out Jimmy Raye III of the Colts, Scott Fitterer and Trent Kirchner of Seattle, George Paton of Minnesota and Eliot Wolf of Green Bay for the job.