Connecticut says NCAA investigating men's basketball program

The NCAA is investigating the Connecticut men's basketball program, the school said in a statement to Hearst Connecticut Media.

"We are working closely with the NCAA enforcement division," UConn said in the statement to Hearst.

Hearst? cited two sources Thursday saying that Huskies coach Kevin Ollie's program is under investigation in the area of recruiting.

The outlet reported that the investigation is not related to the ongoing FBI probe into bribery at college basketball programs around the country.

UConn is 11-9 (4-3 in the American Athletic Conference) this season, and the program suffered its first losing season in three decades at the conclusion of the 2016-17 campaign.