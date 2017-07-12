Conor McGregor's early win prediction spawns prop bet

Hype for the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight on Aug. 26 has resulted in another prop bet for Las Vegas.

"He is f---ed," McGregor said at the first press tour stop in Los Angeles on Tuesday. "There's no other way about it. His little legs, his little core, his little head -- I'm gonna knock him out inside four rounds, mark my words."

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook took those words to heart on Wednesday, opening odds on McGregor to win the fight in Rounds 1-4. The "yes" opened at 1000 (bet $100 to win $1,000), while the "no" was -2000 (bet $100 to win $5).

"Most people are thinking if McGregor wins, it needs to happen early, Westgate SuperBook manager told ESPN. "We doubled the price of him winning straight up and made it reflective of the 25-1 each round prop in Rounds 1-4."

The Westgate is offering odds on both Mayweather and McGregor to win the fight in individual rounds as well. McGregor is 25-1 to win in Rounds 1, 2, 3 and 4. He is 30-1 to win in Round 5 and Round 6, 40-1 in Round 7 and 50-1 in Rounds 8-11. He is 60-1 to win the fight in Round 12.

Currently, Mayweather is a -750 favorite to win the fight, with McGregor at 525. Westgate took a "low six-figure" wager on McGregor at -650 last week and has taken five-figure bets since the odds opened Feb. 16.

Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology, which runs the books at the Venetian, Cosmo, M Resort and others, said on June 26 that it is already facing a multiple six-figure decision on the fight. According to vice president of risk Jason Simbal, there were 13 times more bets on McGregor than Mayweather. The vast majority of bets across the Vegas strip have been on McGregor with ticket counts in the double-digits.