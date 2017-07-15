Controversial CFL penalty call cost woman $1 million

WINNIPEG -- A controversial penalty in Thursday's Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 victory over the Toronto Argonauts cost a Canadian woman $1 million.

Karen Kuldys of Winnipeg could have won the money if there were two kickoff returns for touchdowns in the game. She was part of the Safeway/Sobeys $1,000,000 Touchdown to Win contest.

Blue Bombers' returner Ryan Lankford took the opening kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown.

Kuldys looked like she became a millionaire in the second quarter when Toronto's Martese Jackson took a kickoff to the end zone. But a penalty flag thrown 25 yards behind the play nullified the score.

"My heart just sank and I thought, 'Oh my God, how close could I get to $1 million,'" Kuldys told the CBC. "You got to be kidding me. My stomach is in knots just thinking about it right now."

"That should have been a touchdown," her husband Stan said. "I need to get in touch with the CFL. The guy was eight yards behind the guy running into the end zone. And the Bomber guy fell on his own."

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie spoke to Karen. "We're all fans and whatever team you root for, we would all love to see a CFL fan win a million dollars. So we all feel for Karen and what she must have gone through last night, and what she must still be feeling today. I was in Winnipeg for the game and I spoke with her today. On behalf of the CFL, I invited her and her family to come to Grey Cup this year as our guests," Ambrosie said.

"It was a very tough call made by our official last night, one that could have gone either way. There are tough calls made all the time in our game because these are world class athletes, moving at tremendous speeds, and we ask our officials to make difficult judgement calls in the blink of an eye, and we have to respect their decisions," Ambrosie added.

Kuldys did win a $25,000 home theater package for one kickoff return for touchdown.

"That's terrible. This one was a really, really bad call. I go to football games and don't know the rules really well, but this was bad," Karen said.