Controversial replay overturns apparent Kelvin Benjamin touchdown

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- In its latest controversial decision about a catch, the NFL overturned a 4-yard touchdown reception by Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Benjamin was ruled by officials on the field as having caught the pass from Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the corner of the end zone. The play would have given the Bills a 16-13 lead before an extra-point attempt with two seconds left in halftime. New England won the game 37-16.

The touchdown triggered an automatic replay review by the NFL's central replay office. Replays showed Benjamin had both feet in bounds but camera angles were inconclusive about whether Benjamin, who initially caught the pass with only his right hand, had full control of the ball when he was in bounds.

The NFL's football operations department released the following explanation on Twitter shortly after the ruling:

After referee Craig Wrolstad announced the touchdown had been overturned, Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka converted a 23-yard field goal to tie the game at 13 entering halftime.

After the game Wrolstad talked about what he saw when reviewing the play, "When the receiver got confirmed control of the football, he was not able to get both feet down in bounds. So, his back foot was already off the ground and it stepped out of bounds. His firm control did not occur until after he had one foot off the ground."

"It was clear and obvious that he did not have control of the ball until he brought it all the way down into his chest," Wrolstad said.

The controversial decision about Benjamin's catch comes a week after Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James' potential game-winning touchdown against New England was overturned. The play reignited discussion about the NFL's catch rule.

Benjamin told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio that, "players were saying only the Patriots would get that kind of call."