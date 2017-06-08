Coroner identifies body in river as ex-Bills WR James Hardy

The Allen County (Indiana) Coroner's Office on Thursday identified the body of a man found in the Maumee River on Wednesday as former Buffalo Bills receiver James Hardy.

Hardy's cause of death has not yet been determined.?

His body was found lodged in a dam in the river, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

According to multiple reports, Hardy's mother reported her son was missing on May 30.

The 31-year-old Hardy, who is from Fort Wayne, played two season for the Bills (2008 and '09).

The Bills sent their condolences to the Hardy family on Thursday.

The Bills selected Hardy in the second round (41st overall) of the 2008 draft after the receiver had 191 receptions for 2,740 and 36 touchdowns at the Indiana University.

He appeared in 16 games (three starts) in his NFL career, catching 10 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Hardy was arrested in Los Angeles for resisting arrest in 2014 but a judge later ruled him mentally incompetent to stand trial.?