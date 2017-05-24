CORRECTED - PREVIEW-Soccer-Sunderland face Derby in early relegation scrap

(makes clear Wigan are at home to Manchester City on Saturday in para 13) By Mitch Phillips LONDON, Nov 29 - Sunderland and Derby County, who were celebrating promotion six months ago, meet on Saturday with an immediate return to the Championship staring both teams in the face after awful starts in the Premier League. Although they were well aware of how difficult it was to stay up, they would have hoped for a better return with more than a third of thee season already gone. Derby are bottom with six points after just one win, scoring only five goals, none away from home, and conceding 33. Those results led to the replacement of manager Billy Davies with former Wigan Athletic manager Paul Jewell this week. Sunderland are two places above them on 10 points but they have not won since September and suffered a humiliating 7-1 thrashing at Everton last week. Jewell, who kept Wigan up on the last day of the season in May, faces an even bigger job this time. Another defeat at the Stadium of Light would underline the challenge he faces to prevent Derby's first taste of the Premier League for five years proving short-lived. "It's going to be very difficult but I'm not here to wave the white flag. We're not adrift," he said after his appointment on Wednesday. "At the moment we are the worst team in the Premiership. If at the end of the season we are the fourth-worst, everyone will be happy." On paper, the trip to Sunderland looks an ideal first game for Jewell but the home side are unlikely to repeat the appalling defending that helped Everton to their thumping win -- not if manager Roy Keane has anything to do with it. "I expected setbacks but not to that extreme," said the Irishman, who did however shoulder much of the blame for picking the wrong team. Sunderland fans, who saw their side romp to the Championship (second division) title in 2005 only to fall straight back down with a measly 15 points the following year, will be desperately hoping Keane can prevent a repeat. Two other new managers will be on duty this weekend when former Scotland boss Alex McLeish takes charge of Birmingham City for the first time at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Birmingham's former manager Steve Bruce has a tough task in his first game in charge of second-from-bottom Wigan on Saturday at home to third-placed Manchester City. Leaders Arsenal, whose 28-game unbeaten run in all competitions ended in Tuesday's Champions League defeat at Sevilla, visit in-form Aston Villa on Saturday. Manchester United, three points behind, host Fulham on Monday while fourth-placed Chelsea are at home to West Ham United in a Saturday lunchtime kickoff. Liverpool, who are fifth, host Bolton Wanderers on Sunday with Rafa Benitez's side buoyed by their 4-1 Champions League thrashing of Porto on Wednesday and Gary Megson's team on a high after beating Manchester United last weekend. (Editing by Rex Gowar)