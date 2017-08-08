CORRECTED - Soccer-Flamengo say they have talked to Ronaldo about move

(corrects name of Flamengo vice-president to Kleber) MILAN, Dec 31 - Flamengo have held talks with Ronaldo and hope the striker can come to an agreement with AC Milan to allow him to move, the Brazilian club have said. Milan denied last week that they had allowed Ronaldo to speak to Flamengo but the Brazilian side have now said discussions with the European champions are not necessary. "The interest is reciprocal. I have already spoken to Ronaldo, he wants to play with Flamengo," Flamengo's vice-president Kleber Leite was quoted as saying in Monday's Gazzetta Dello Sport. "In two weeks we will present him with a final offer. We have nothing to say to Milan. We will not deal with them. It is up to Ronaldo to...resolve his contract." The 31-year-old Ronaldo, whose Milan contract runs out at the end of the season, has played just one game in this campaign because of nagging leg injuries. He returned to Brazil earlier this month in a bid to recover and Milan hope he will be fit for the resumption of Serie A on Jan. 13. Rivals Inter Milan recently loaned their troubled Brazilian striker Adriano to Sao Paulo for six months. (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Clare Fallon)