Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to appeal NFL's demand for $2M reimbursement

INDIANAPOLIS --? Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will appeal the NFL's decision to? seek reimbursement of legal fees?stemming from his actions related to? Ezekiel Elliott's suspension as well as Roger Goodell's contract extension, a source confirmed to ESPN.

A hearing has not been scheduled yet, the source said.?

The Washington Post first reported Tuesday that Jones had requested the hearing, and that it would be before Goodell.

According to multiple sources, the NFL is seeking in excess of $2 million from Jones, citing a resolution that was added to the NFL constitution?in 1997 that says if an owner participates in bringing litigation against other owners, he must reimburse them for the legal fees.

Jones threatened to sue the NFL and retained lawyer David Boies over Goodell's contract but never made a filing. The Cowboys offered a letter of support in the Elliott case as the running back fought the NFL's six-game suspension.

"Really don't have any comment," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday. "I'll let Jerry address that at the appropriate time, but don't really have anything to say about that right now."

Stephen Jones said he was not aware of any other time the rule has been enforced, "but that doesn't mean it hasn't happened," he said.

The reimbursement action was generated by fellow owners, not Goodell, and has been approved by the league's finance committee, sources told ESPN's Dan Graziano.