Cowboys rookie Jourdan Lewis to stand trial for domestic violence charge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive back Jourdan Lewis will stand trial for one charge of domestic violence next week.

Lewis attended a pre-trial hearing Thursday morning where he and his attorney made it clear they intended to fight the charge.

He was charged with the misdemeanor in March after a late-night altercation with a woman who was at the time his girlfriend. The woman told police that Lewis grabbed her by the neck and held her to the floor for roughly three seconds before leaving the apartment they shared.

Lewis said any contact he had with the woman was made in an attempt to leave the apartment.

Police said they saw no visible injuries when they arrived at the scene.

"Some cases have to be tried," said John Shea, Lewis' attorney. "This is one of them."

The trial will begin Monday in Ann Arbor's 15th district court. Jury selection and opening statements are scheduled for Monday, and Shea said he hopes the trial will be finished by the end of the day Tuesday.

Lewis was at the Cowboys' team headquarters earlier this week and was expected to return to Texas on Friday. When asked if he would be joining the team in California for the start of training camp this weekend, Lewis said "I have no idea yet."

Dallas selected Lewis in the third round of the NFL draft after a standout college career at the University of Michigan. The domestic violence allegations stem from an incident that occurred a couple miles from Michigan's campus one month before the draft.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that the organization investigated Lewis' situation thoroughly and were satisfied with his track record of character off-the-field.

Lewis told reporters in late April that he believes he will be exonerated at his trial.

"I completely think that all charges will be dropped and I think I will be exonerated from everything," he said. "I'm completely innocent. I believe that wholeheartedly. And I'm just going to have to see what happens in my next trial date."

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.