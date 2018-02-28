Cowboys won't have special off-field rules for Ezekiel Elliott

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Dallas Cowboys will not have any " Ezekiel Elliott?rules" to help the running back avoid off-field situations that could lead to trouble from the league office.

In the past, the Cowboys have put plans in place for players such as? Dez Bryant and others, but they will not have anything for Elliott.

Elliott was suspended six games last season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy for a series of incidents involving a former girlfriend in Columbus, Ohio, in July 2016. The team had expressed concern about some of Elliott's off-field activities in the Dallas area, but executive vice president Stephen Jones said Elliott is doing well.

"You can only do so much," Jones said. "These are grown men. I have a lot of confidence that Zeke has learned a lot. Hopefully he has. Because if he has and he changes his behavior and he's able to stay on the field, we all know he can be one of the greatest to ever play the game, if he takes care of himself and takes care of his business off the field. I think Zeke wants that. He's a competitor. I think he wants to be one of the best. He certainly knows that he's got to take care of business, too.

"We've had great players that have had to do better before. Michael [Irvin] will tell you that he had to learn valuable lessons, but he turned out to be a Hall of Famer. I think if Zeke will pay attention and do the right things off the field and be responsible then he can certainly have an amazing career."