Cowboys' Taco Charlton hearing from endorsers over nickname

FRISCO, Texas -- Taco Charlton playing for the Dallas Cowboys seems to be a natural fit because of the affinity for Tex-Mex food in the area.

So what's the favorite taco for the Cowboys' newest first-round pick? Crispy? Soft? Chicken? Beef?

"Man, it's hard," Charlton said Friday at his introductory news conference. "I just feel like if you've got a taco, you can't go wrong."

Charlton's given first name is Vidauntae. He said the nickname came from his grandmother and mother when he was younger, and it just stuck. Now he might be able to cash in a little. He said his agent has already heard from companies about endorsement deals.

Western Kentucky offensive linemen Forrest Lamp, who was selected in the second round by the Chargers, capitalized on the name game, recently receiving an endorsement deal with Lamps Plus.

Taco Bueno CEO Mike Roper released a statement Friday, saying, "We are opening our arms and doors to Taco Charlton as he becomes part of the fabric of our hometown. While we craft some of the biggest food in Texas, we don't claim to have any 277-lb tacos. Jerry Jones really outdid us on that one. On behalf of the entire Taco Bueno team and Buenoheads worldwide, welcome to Dallas, Taco Charlton."

"My agent said there's a lot of interest, so I said, 'You can handle that for right now,'" Charlton said. "I'm definitely just going to enjoy this experience of being in Dallas. I can't wait to get out there and try all the different tacos. I heard this is the place to be for tacos, so I can't wait to try some."

At The Star, the Cowboys' practice facility, the team will have a number of shops and restaurants attached to Ford Center, including Mi Cocina. Despite his marketing stylings, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the possibility of connecting Charlton to a restaurant did not cross his mind.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones, however, went a step further than anybody. The Cowboys signed veteran tackle Byron Bell, a potential starter, in free agency.

"We've got Taco, and he's gonna get to go against Bell," Stephen Jones said jokingly.