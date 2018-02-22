Following crash, vehicle belonging to DeSean Jackson found to contain marijuana, hollow-point bullets

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating an incident with a vehicle registered to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson that was involved in a crash on Christmas Eve.

At approximately 8:28 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near International Mall on Westshore Boulevard in Tampa, three miles from the team facility, according to the police report obtained by ESPN.

They found an abandoned Chevy Silverado that had left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Inside the vehicle, police found 6.3 grams of marijuana and two .38 caliber hollow-point bullets, according to the report.

Possession of 20 grams or less of marijuana is a misdemeanor in the state of Florida and subject to a maximum fine of $1,000 and a year in jail.

Jackson was contacted by authorities and later responded to the scene, telling police that he was not operating the vehicle at the time of the crash.

"It was a friend of DeSean's who borrowed his car while he was out of town without his knowledge," said Denise White, a spokesperson for Jackson. "None of what was in the car was his, obviously. He's dealing with the person that was using it without his knowledge privately. The incident is being handled."

According to a report from NFL.com, Jackson initially declined to cooperate before providing the name of the driver.

Tampa police say that the vehicle was impounded. As of Wednesday evening, no arrests had been made. It is still unclear to police as to who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Tampa police told ESPN that they have not spoken yet with the person Jackson said was driving the truck and that the incident was still under investigation.

Bucs team officials were made aware of the incident by Jackson and are looking into it.

"We are aware of a one-car accident involving a vehicle registered to DeSean Jackson on the night of Dec. 24," Bucs general manager Jason Licht said in a statement Wednesday. "Our understanding is that DeSean has been in contact with authorities and is cooperating with the investigation."

In Florida, fleeing the scene of an accident in which there is only property damage is a second-degree misdemeanor, with penalties of up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

In his first year with Tampa Bay, Jackson has 50 catches for 668 yards and three touchdowns. He missed his first game of the season last week because of an ankle injury but was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.