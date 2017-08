WELLINGTON, Jan 5 - New Zealand were dismissed for 357 in their first innings on the second day of the first test against Bangladesh in Dunedin on Saturday. Scores: Bangladesh 137 (Tamim Iqbal 53; Chris Martin 4-64); New Zealand 357 (Jacob Oram 117, Matthew Bell 107; Mashrafe Mortaza 4-74). (Compiled by Julian Linden in Sydney; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)