Crimson Tide's Da'Shawn Hand arrested on DUI charge

Alabama defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Saturday morning in Tuscaloosa.

A Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Department spokesperson told ESPN that Hand was still being held on $1,000 bond as of Saturday morning. The spokesperson wouldn't provide details of his arrest.

A Tuscaloosa Police Department official said an arrest report wasn't yet available.

"This type of behavior is not acceptable and we are disappointed in Da'Shawn's actions," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban via statement. "We are still gathering information and will evaluate what we need to do in terms of appropriate discipline as we move forward, so better choices and decisions can be made in the future."

A former five-star recruit, Hand had been a key reserve the on the Crimson Tide defense and is expected to start this season. He had 21 tackles and two sacks as a junior last season.

Alabama begins preseason practice on Thursday.