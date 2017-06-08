Cubs' Addison Russell denies domestic violence accusation

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell?on Thursday denied an accusation of domestic violence against his wife amid an Major League Baseball investigation.

In a post on Instagram, Russell's wife, Melisa, accused her husband of cheating and implied that the couple was breaking up. A comment related to the post from someone Melisa Russell identifies as a close friend accused the player of physically abusing his wife.

During Wednesday night's Cubs game against the Marlins, in which Addison Russell did not play, Melisa Russell posted a photo of herself in a bathing suit in a body of water. The text read: "Being free to be able to make your own choices for your own happiness beats being cheated on, lied to, & disrespected any day. #herestonewbeginnings #onlygetsbetterfromhere" The post and subsequent comment have since been deleted.

"Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful," Russell said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon. "For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment."

The MLB investigation was confirmed by a league official to ESPN's Jesse Rogers on Thursday.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Associated Press that the department "does not have any current investigation" into Russell or allegations of domestic violence.

A Cubs official told ESPN that the team is looking into the matter but would have no comment at this time.

Appearing on 670 The Score earlier Thursday, Cubs MVP Kris Bryant was asked about the situation. He said that he didn't know much about it.

"Obviously, it's a touchy subject. It's never acceptable," he said. "That's something that Addison is going to have to handle."

Bryant said that he doesn't try to get to know much about teammates' personal lives but expected the situation to be addressed.

"It's just a really tough situation. It's unfortunate," he said. "Honestly, I don't know what to say. It definitely caught me off guard."

In 2015, the league and players union agreed to a new, more rigorous domestic violence policy. Former Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended 30 games under the policy last season. Mets closer Jeurys Familia, infielder Jose Reyes and Braves outfielder Hector Olivera have also received lengthy suspensions under the policy.

After an All-Star season for the championship Cubs last season, Russell is struggling this year. Entering Thursday's play, Russell, 23, was batting .209 with three homers and 19 RBIs and his errors are up.

Javier Baez has been seeing more time at shortstop. In fact, Russell was not in the starting lineup for Thursday night's game against the Rockies, the second day in a row Baez had started. Russell started at shortstop in 141 of the 148 games he played last season. Baez made 21 starts at short all of last season but Thursday night will mark his 13th already this season.