Cubs' Kris Bryant leaves game after getting hit in head by pitch

DENVER -- Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant left Sunday's game in Colorado in the first inning after getting hit in the head by a fastball from Rockies pitcher German Marquez.

Bryant's glasses flew off and his helmet spun around on his head as the pitch hit him around the forehead area. He looked woozy as he was helped off the field by the training staff, but passed all concussion-related tests, according to the team.

Bryant suffered a small laceration above his left eye from his sunglasses, the team said. He will continue to be monitored.?

An ensuing argument, presumably about the intent of the pitch, got Cubs hitting coach Chili Davis ejected from the game. After Davis' ejection, Cubs assistant hitting coach Andy Haines threw his drink toward the umpire on the field and was also ejected.

David Bote ran for Bryant at first base.

The Cubs followed the HBP with four hits, scoring three times, all with two outs. Bryant, 26, was hitting .319 with a .461 on-base percentage before getting hit on the 1-2 pitch, a 96 mph fastball.

He won the National League MVP award in 2016, the year the Cubs won the World Series.