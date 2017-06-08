Cubs place Kyle Hendricks on 10-day DL with tendinitis in hand

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs placed last year's MLB ERA leader, Kyle Hendricks, on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday with right hand tendinitis.

The Cubs were hopeful the righty will miss only one start.

"Inflammation along the back of the tendon of his right middle finger on his hand," Cubs president Theo Epstein said. "We don't think it's serious or long-term."

Hendricks, 27, first told the team about some pain in his hand on Wednesday after throwing a bullpen session. He has had an up-and-down year after leading the majors with a 2.13 ERA in 2016. Before going on the DL he compiled a 4-3 mark with a 4.09 ERA.

"We felt that it's something you really don't want to press because it can become a little more chronic or bothersome," Cubs manager Joe Maddon stated. "If we let it rest right now it should go away."

Hendricks was scheduled to start on Friday but lefty Mike Montgomery will take his place in the rotation. The team recalled righty Seth Frankoff from Triple-A Iowa to take Hendricks' spot on the roster. He has a 2.77 ERA in 11 appearances this season, including nine starts. Hendricks' DL stint is retroactive to Monday so he could pitch when his next turn is up in the rotation next weekend in Pittsburgh.

To make room for Frankoff, the Cubs transferred right-handed starter? Brett Anderson to the 60-day disabled list. Anderson is recovering from a lower-back strain.?