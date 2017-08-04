Cubs put SS Addison Russell on disabled list with strained foot

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have placed shortstop Addison Russell on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2 because of a strained right foot.

"It's been bothering him noticeably the last couple days," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "We thought it was wise to get it settled down right now."

An All-Star last season, Russell is batting .241 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs. The Cubs announced the move before Friday's game against the NL East-leading Washington Nationals.

Chicago also called up left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny from Triple-A Iowa. Zastryzny made one appearance for the Cubs in May and pitched in eight games for them last season.

Asked why the Cubs would call up a pitcher with the roster move, Maddon was fairly blunt.

"Our pitching got beat up the last two days," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.