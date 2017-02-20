Cup preview: No. 3, Joe Gibbs Racing regrouping for playoffs onslaught

The ninth installment in a series of 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team previews ahead of the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 26:

JOE GIBBS RACING

Principal owner: Joe Gibbs

Manufacturer: Toyota

Engine source: Toyota Racing Development

Alliance: Furniture Row Racing

Drivers (crew chiefs): Kyle Busch (Adam Stevens), Matt Kenseth (Jason Ratcliff), Denny Hamlin (Mike Wheeler), Daniel Suarez (Dave Rogers)

2016's top finisher: Kyle Busch (third)

2016 Grade: A-

Ownership stability: A-

Sponsorship stability: B-

Driver/crew chief quality: A

2017 team grade: B

Outlook: JGR won 12 NASCAR Cup races last year as its drivers finished third through sixth in the standings. The offseason didn't go as planned, though, for JGR as Carl Edwards abruptly retired, and JGR moved Suarez into the Cup ride many had slated for him in 2018 or 2019. With a new Toyota body, JGR should be as strong as it has been in the past. Suarez won't win the three races Edwards did -- but Busch, Kenseth and Hamlin might.

DRIVER LINEUP

Kyle Busch, No. 18 M&Ms Toyota: Busch was one of five drivers to win at least four races last year, and he was in the hunt for the title through the final. He didn't repeat, but his 17 top-10s tied Kevin Harvick for the most of any driver. There's no reason he shouldn't have another year to match his last two championship-caliber runs. Busch: "Our overall stock was all the JGR cars were up front each and every week. ... We're going to have a little bit of a struggle from Suarez, but it's going to be nothing but a learning experience for him."

Matt Kenseth, No. 20 Stanley Toyota: Kenseth finished fifth in the standings as the top driver among the 12 playoff drivers who didn't make the final. He did that even though his eight top-5s was among the lowest of any other driver in the top-12. He did it in typical Kenseth fashion of having good finishes when he had a good car. But Kenseth doesn't have many years left and he needs to make it to the championship round. The pressure is on, and Kenseth will have Jason Hedlesky as his spotter so that Suarez and spotter Chris Osborne have some continuity from Suarez's Xfinity days. Kenseth: "Just improve and get better [is my goal] -- no matter how long you do this, there is always room for improvement. ... You always look back and try to see things that you didn't do very well and certainly are capable of doing better"

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 FedEx Toyota: Hamlin won the 2016 Daytona 500 and then somewhat cruised through the season. OK, he didn't exactly cruise, but there didn't appear to be a sense of urgency as new crew chief Mike Wheeler settled into his role. Hamlin failed to make it out of the semifinal round. There is no more time necessary for Wheeler to get settled. This team needs to be more consistent in 2017. Hamlin: "The championship four is going to be filled with guys that dominate the regular season, as it should be. Unless something really happens detrimental -- blown engines, wrecks -- the guys that perform well during the regular season are going to have a much easier road to Homestead."

Daniel Suarez, No. 19 Arris Toyota: Suarez was at a restaurant in December when Joe Gibbs called him and told him that Edwards was retiring and he should prepare to go Cup racing in 2017. Suarez couldn't wipe the smile from his face. He will smile throughout 2017, but there will be rough times. Even though he won the 2016 Xfinity title, he could really use another year of development. His biggest asset will be crew chief Dave Rogers and the No. 19 crew, who will work with their fourth driver in the last four years and won't be fazed by the challenge. Suarez: "I'm not shy to go out there and ask questions to a veteran driver, and hopefully I can get the right answers to be a better person and a better driver."