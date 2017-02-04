Dak Prescott edges Ezekiel Elliott; Khalil Mack top defensive player

HOUSTON, Texas -- Dak Prescott started as an afterthought and ended up as the Associated Press' Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Prescott became the first Cowboy to win the honor since Emmitt Smith in 1990, and edged his teammate Ezekiel Elliott, who finished second, but that he was in position to earn it was something nobody could have expected.

The Cowboys settled on Prescott in the fourth round, No. 135 overall, after they were unable to trade back into the first round to take Paxton Lynch and get Connor Cook earlier in the fourth round.

At the start of training camp, Prescott was the Cowboys' third quarterback behind Tony Romo and Kellen Moore.

Moore suffered a broken ankle on Aug. 2 and Romo suffered a compression fracture in his back on Aug. 25, giving Prescott the chance to start.

All he did was have one of the best seasons ever by a rookie quarterback. In addition to the 13 wins, which tied Ben Roethlisberger for the most in NFL history by a rookie quarterback, Prescott set team rookie records in yards (3,667), touchdowns (23), attempts (459), completions (311), passer rating (104.9) and completion percentage (67.8%).

He helped direct the Cowboys to a franchise record 11 consecutive wins, beating three Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks -- Aaron Rodgers, Roethlisberger and Joe Flacco -- in the process.

As he returned to 100 percent health, Romo, the franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns, conceded Prescott earned the right to continue as the Cowboys' starter. Prescott set a team record for a quarterback with six rushing touchdowns and opened his career with 176 consecutive passes without an interception, most in NFL history.

Elliott, selected a first-team All Pro, had an equally as compelling case for the award. He set team rookie records in rushing yards (1,631) and touchdowns (16) in helping the Cowboys to the best record in the NFC in 2016. Expectations for Elliott were astronomical once the Cowboys took him with the fourth overall pick, considering their offensive line with three All Pros in Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin.

Elliott managed to exceed expectations, breaking Tony Dorsett's team rookie mark of 1,007 rushing yards in the Cowboys' 10th game. He had four consecutive games with at least 130 yards rushing and five for the season, tying Eric Dickerson and Mike Anderson for the most by a rookie in NFL history.

Elliott threatened Dickerson's rookie record of 1,808 yards but was held out of the meaningless season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles by the coaches. His 1,631 yards are third-most in history by a rookie, trailing Dickerson and George Rogers, who had 1,674 for the New Orleans Saints in 1981.

Ryan named Offensive Player of Year

Matt Ryan, who has his Atlanta Falcons poised to play in the Super Bowl, has won the 2016 Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

The quarterback who led the league in passing this season in the best performance of his nine-year career, led Atlanta to the NFC South title before helping it win two playoff games for its first appearance in the Super Bowl since 1999.

He drew 15? votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers was second with 11 and Arizona's versatile running back, David Johnson, received eight in results announced Saturday night. Atlanta scored a league-high 540 points. Ryan, who threw for 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns, seven interceptions and had a 117.1 rating, is the first Falcon to win the award.

Mack wins Defensive Player of Year

Oakland Raiders All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack won the 2016 Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, edging last season's Super Bowl MVP, Von Miller, by one vote.

Mack drew 18 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL. Denver linebacker Miller was next at 17 in balloting announced Saturday night. Mack was, by far, the standout player on a Raiders defense that ranked only 26th overall. He had 11 sacks, took part in 73 tackles, forced five fumbles and recovered three, and even had an interception for a touchdown.

He's the second Oakland defender to win the award; cornerback Lester Hayes got it in 1980. Miller also had a big year with 13? sacks, 78 tackles and three forced fumbles for the fourth-rated Broncos.

Bosa takes Defensive Rookie of Year

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has won the 2016 Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in a landslide.

Sitting out the first four games after a protracted preseason holdout didn't damage the third overall draft pick much. He still managed 12? sacks as the key threat on a San Diego defense that ranked only 16th overall.

That performance earned Bosa 37 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league.

He easily outdistanced Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who received 10. The other three votes went to Falcons linebacker Deion Jones in balloting announced Saturday night.

Bosa, whose father played three seasons with Miami (1987-89), is the second Charger to win the honor. Linebacker Shawne Merriman earned it in 2005.

Nelson tapped Comeback Player of the Year

Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson is an overwhelming choice as the 2016 Associated Press NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Nelson severely tore ligaments in his right knee in the 2015 preseason and missed the entire season. He returned to full-time action last summer, caught six passes and scored a touchdown in the opener and never looked back.

Nelson finished the season with 97 receptions for 1,257 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns in helping Green Bay win the NFC North. That performance earned him 36 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL.

Miami defensive end Cameron Wake received 11 votes in results announced Saturday night. Nelson is the first Packer to win the award and only the second wide receiver. Carolina's Steve Smith was a co-winner in 2005.

Shanahan honored as Assistant Coach of Year

Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan has won the 2016 Associated Press NFL Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Apparently headed to the head coaching job of the 49ers after helping Atlanta on Sunday against New England in the Super Bowl, Shanahan earned 13? votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league.

He beat Dallas defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli by three as 10 assistants drew votes in balloting announced Saturday night.

Shanahan, whose father Mike won two Super Bowls as Denver's head coach, oversaw the NFL's most prolific offense, which scored 540 points.

Quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones were All-Pros this season. Shanahan is the third winner of the award, following Todd Bowles, then Arizona's defensive coordinator, in 2014, and Wade Phillips, then Denver's DC, last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.?