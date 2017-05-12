Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones booked for light heavyweight title fight at UFC 214

DALLAS -- The rematch between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones is on, again.

The UFC has officially booked a light heavyweight title fight between Cormier and Jones to UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, California. Officials announced the bout Friday, during a Summer Kickoff news conference.

The promotion did not say if the 205-pound title fight will headline the pay-per-view event, which will take place at Honda Center.

UFC president Dana White, who did not attend the news conference, has stated previously he does not trust Jones in a headlining role.

"I think that's still undetermined," Jones said. "I don't really see what would be a bigger fight over Daniel and I, but if Dana wants to stick to his guns and make me a co-main to prove a point -- ultimately, I think he'll end up losing more money doing that.

"Whether I'm co-main or main, Daniel's getting his ass whooped and the belt is coming home with me."

Jones (22-1) defeated Cormier (19-1) in a light heavyweight title defense in January 2015. He never defended the belt again, however, as the UFC stripped him of the title later that year for legal reasons. Jones plead guilty to a hit-and-run in 2015.

A rematch was originally scheduled in April 2016, but Cormier was forced to pull out with an injury. The matchup was re-booked to headline UFC 200 on July 9 in Las Vegas, but Jones was pulled from the event three days before due to a failed drug test.

Cormier, who won the vacant title in 2015 and has defended it twice, admitted he is anxious Jones won't make it to the fight again. He specifically brought up Jones' history of cocaine use.

Jones tested positive for cocaine prior to defeating Cormier in 2015.

"I'm sitting here and I see him, he's over there," said Cormier, inside American Airlines Center. "Is he really going to be in Anaheim? Is this guy really gonna go to the fight? Is this guy gonna mess this up again, doing steroids and snorting cocaine?"

Jones, 29, responded: "I beat you after a weekend of cocaine."

Fighting out of American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California, Cormier is coming off a successful title defense against Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 last month in Buffalo. Jones sat cageside for the fight and said he wasn't impressed. Johnson immediately retired after the loss.

"Daniel Cormier has shown me absolutely nothing since our last fight," Jones said. "He has not progressed whatsoever. Anthony Johnson gave him that win."

Cormier quickly fired back: "At least I've been around to show something. Where the f--- has he been?"

Jones, who fights out of JacksonWink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has fought once since his win over Cormier. After Cormier withdrew from their scheduled rematch in April 2016, Jones defeated Ovince St. Preux at UFC 197 for an interim title.

The UFC stripped him of that title last year, when he received a one-year suspension for the failed drug test. Jones tested positive for anti-estrogen substances. He has said the positive test was the result of an unmarked sexual enhancement pill.