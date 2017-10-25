Darrell Wallace Jr. to get full-time ride with Richard Petty Motorsports

Darrell Wallace Jr. will become the first full-time African-American driver in the NASCAR Cup Series since Wendell Scott in 1971 as he was named the 2018 full-time driver for Richard Petty Motorsports.

The team had said six weeks ago that it wanted to hire Wallace, who had filled in for four of the races that Aric Almirola missed while recovering from a broken back, but it had to evaluate any other potential sponsor-driver combinations. RPM made it official Wednesday, announcing the 24-year-old Wallace as its driver. The team, in a news release, said sponsors will be announced at a later date.

"This is a dream come true to race for 'The King' Richard Petty Motorsports, the iconic No. 43 and for all the fans and partners that have and continue to support this team," Wallace said in the news release.

"I believe in what Richard Petty Motorsports is doing and their desire to win races. I believe this team, its partners and fans are ready to see some great things again. I'm humbled that they have chosen me to take that next step with them."

Wallace improved in each of his four starts with RPM, with three top-20 finishes and a best of 11th at Kentucky Speedway in July. He has six career wins in the Camping World Truck Series. He has six top-5s and 35 top-10s in 85 career starts in the Xfinity Series.

"We have hired a lot of different drivers in the past, but Wallace brings a lot of youth and talent to our team," team co-owner Richard Petty said in a news release. "He's proven at a young age to be able to be consistent on a weekly basis, give feedback to the team to help improve the car and race hard to get the best finish possible.

"He knows how to win, too. His records leading up to the top levels of NASCAR speak for themselves."

Almirola likely will move to Stewart-Haas Racing, which already has announced it has secured former RPM sponsor Smithfield for next season.