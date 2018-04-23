Daryl Worley, cut by Eagles after arrest, to sign with Raiders

Free-agent cornerback Daryl Worley, who was released by the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month after his arrest near the team's facility, will sign with the Oakland Raiders, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The Eagles released Worley on April 15 following his arrest near the team facility when he was allegedly found passed out inside a vehicle blocking a highway, according to NFL Network.

According to NFL Network, Worley was tased during the 6 a.m. arrest after he allegedly became combative toward police. A gun was found at the scene, according to the report.

The Eagles had acquired Worley earlier in the offseason in a trade that sent wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers.

Worley, 23, has 3 interceptions, 19 passes defensed, 2 sacks and 150 tackles in 31 games (25 starts) over two seasons.