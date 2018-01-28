Dave Joerger exits after falling to one knee; Kings cite 'lightheadedness'

SAN ANTONIO -- Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger left the game after falling to one knee in the first quarter of Sunday's contest against the? Spurs.

The Kings said?Joerger experienced a "momentary episode of lightheadedness" and would not return to the game for precautionary reasons.

Joerger appeared to be experiencing some discomfort when he was shown on the scoreboard during pregame introductions.

When Joerger fell to his knee, he was shouting instructions to players on the court. Joerger was immediately helped back to his feet by assistant coach Elston Turner before being taken from the bench area to the visitors locker room.