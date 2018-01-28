Dave Joerger OK after falling to knee; Kings cite 'lightheadedness'

SAN ANTONIO -- Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger was said to be OK after suffering a brief dizzy spell and falling to one knee before leaving Sunday's 113-98 loss to the? Spurs?in the first quarter.

The Kings said?Joerger experienced a "momentary episode of lightheadedness." He did not return to the game for precautionary reasons.

"He's OK. He's alright," Kings assistant coach Elston Turner said. "Sometimes when you stand up real fast from a sitting position you get a little bit lightheaded. And that's what happened."

Joerger appeared to be experiencing some discomfort when he was shown on the scoreboard during pregame introductions.

Turner said, to the best of his knowledge, Joerger had been "feeling great" before the game.

"He's a young coach in good health," Turner said. "A lot of energy, and he exerts it during the game; he exerts it in practice. And it's just an incident that happened. And unfortunately it was when the lights were on."

When Joerger fell to his knee, he was shouting instructions to players on the court. Joerger was immediately helped back to his feet by Turner before being taken from the bench area to the visitors locker room and checked out by medical staff.

"I just had to grab him and pick him up," Turner said. "If you black out, you can really hurt yourself. So I was just trying to keep him from hitting the ground."