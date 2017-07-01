Dave Roberts suspended one game for shoving Padres' Andy Green

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts received a one-game suspension for his actions during a bench-clearing argument with San Diego Padres manager Andy Green in Friday's game at Petco Park, Major League Baseball announced Saturday.

Roberts, Green and Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood have also each been fined an undisclosed amount. Roberts will serve his suspension Saturday.

Roberts and Green were ejected after a dispute in which Roberts shoved Green behind home plate.

Wood yelled at Padres baserunner Jose Pirela on second base in the bottom of the first inning Friday and gestured back at the plate, an indication he believed Pirela was giving pitch signs to a Padres hitter.

Plate umpire Greg Gibson then issued a warning to both dugouts, and the inning was completed without incident.

Before the second began, Roberts went out to confer with Gibson, and Green spoke to another umpire. At that point, Roberts became agitated and, breaking away from the umpire, charged toward Green and pushed him.

Both dugouts and bullpens emptied before order was restored and both managers were ejected.

Roberts was then restrained by Dodgers players and coaches as he hollered from his dugout toward the Padres' dugout.

Roberts is a former Padres coach and interim manager who is in second season as Dodgers manager. Green is in his second season as San Diego's manager.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.