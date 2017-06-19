David Griffin out as Cavaliers GM after extension talks falter

The Cleveland Cavaliers have parted ways with general manager David Griffin, the team announced Monday.

Griffin's contract was up at the end of the month, and after extensive talks with owner Dan Gilbert no agreement on an extension was reached.

In a statement, Griffin said he was appreciative of the opportunity given to him by Gilbert, adding "I am extremely excited for my next challenge in the NBA, however Dan and I know now that [the Cavs] are a team built on largely on the concept of fit and are now at the point where the fit is not right for us to continue with one another."

"On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Griff for his leadership and many contributions during his time here, including most recently, his role in the franchise's first NBA Championship," Gilbert said in a statement.?

Gilbert added that there would be "no announcement at this time related to new leadership of the Cavaliers basketball operations group."

According to a source familiar with the breakdown in negotiations, Griffin did not want to stay going forward, with Gilbert's vision for the franchise being different from his.

Trent Redden, the team's senior vice president of basketball operations, will also leave the organization. His contract was also up at the end of the month.

Griffin was the GM for three seasons and helped the Cavs to their first-ever title in the 2016 season.?

Gilbert has owned the team for 12? years and in that time he has yet to come to an agreement with any of the general managers in his employ on a contract extension.

Currently the Cavs' front office is being run by a conglomeration of Koby Altman, Brock Aller, Tony Leotti, Jon Nichols and Mike Gansey, according to a team source. Gilbert is also "very engaged" in the Cavs' business right now as they prepare for the draft and field potential trade opportunities, according to the source.

Cavs star? LeBron James, who sources said was not consulted on the decision, had?endorsed Griffin to ESPN in April, saying the GM deserved a new deal.

"It makes no sense why he shouldn't get an extension," James told ESPN. "He's pulled every move -- he's tried to make every move happen -- to better this team to be able to compete for a championship. So we wouldn't be in this position, obviously, without him and without the guys that are here -- from the coaching staff to the players to Griff. He's been a big piece of it."