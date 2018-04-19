A's deal Trayce Thompson to White Sox, who send Tylder Saladino to Brewers

The Chicago White Sox have acquired outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Oakland Athletics for cash considerations, after the A's designated him for assignment on Tuesday.

The White Sox also sent Tyler Saladino to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash.

Thompson, 27, will be joining his fourth team this year. He went to spring training with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Then he was claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees on April 3 and by Oakland two days later. He was 1 for 7 in three games with the A's.

The latest move brings Thompson back to where his major league career began in 2015.

Thompson is the younger brother of Golden State's Klay Thompson and a son of former NBA player Mychal Thompson.

Saladino, 28, was 2 for 8 with a double for the White Sox. Oakland also optioned right-hander Lou Trivino to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.