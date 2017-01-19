The defensive MVP in every NFL division

Who is the most dominant defensive player in the AFC West: Von Miller?or? Khalil Mack? NFL Nation reporters voted on the defensive MVP in each of the eight divisions.

The results are below. Click the links for each division to view the complete answers.

Lorenzo Alexander, LB, Buffalo Bills

There are not a lot of strong candidates for defensive MVP this season. The best defense in the division -- the New England Patriots -- is more team-oriented in its success. Alexander had the most impressive individual season. He led the Bills and the division with 12.5 sacks in addition to 76 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception. Alexander, 33, came out of nowhere to produce a Pro Bowl season. He'd been mostly a backup and rotational player but produced the best season of his career after a decade in the NFL. Alexander deserves kudos for that alone.? Read the full vote.

AFC North

Geno Atkins, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

Atkins did not reach the heights he did in 2015, but he still led all defensive tackles with nine sacks despite drawing consistent double-teams. While there were few defensive standouts in the AFC North this year, Atkins continues to be one of the best at his position.? Read the full vote.

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Houston Texans

When the Texans put J.J. Watt on injured reserve after three games, Houston needed someone to step up as a playmaker on the defensive line. Clowney moved from outside linebacker to defensive end and provided the necessary spark. In five games against the AFC South this season, Clowney had three sacks and provided one of the biggest plays of the season.? Read the full vote.

AFC West

Khalil Mack, DE, Oakland Raiders

True, his 11 sacks were four fewer than he had last season when he was All-Pro at defensive end and outside linebacker, but Mack may have been even more disruptive this season. He had an eight-game sack streak that included three consecutive games with strip-sacks, and after leading the NFL with 96 QB pressures, per Pro Football Focus, Mack was PFF's highest-graded edge rusher with an overall grade of 93.6.?

Landon Collins, S, New York Giants

Collins edges out two of his teammates ( Janoris Jenkins and Damon Harrison) in this one, which shouldn't be much of a surprise considering the Giants' defense allowed the second-fewest points in the NFL this season. Collins was a major reason. He was the only player in the NFL with five interceptions and four sacks. He finished second among safeties in tackles, first in sacks, second in interceptions and tied for first in passes defensed. What didn't Collins do in his breakout season? He's deserving of this honor with the way he played as a 22-year-old second-year player. Read the full vote.

NFC North

Xavier Rhodes, CB, Minnesota Vikings

There are a number of compelling choices here, but Rhodes is the pick. He took a major step forward as a shutdown corner this year, muting the impact of players like Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins when he shadowed them all over the field. Rhodes "couldn't catch a cold" his first three years, as linebacker Anthony Barr joked, but his ball skills improved markedly, and he finished with five interceptions, including a 100-yard return for a pivotal touchdown against Arizona. He's going to the Pro Bowl for good reason. Read the full vote.

NFC South

Vic Beasley Jr., OLB, Atlanta Falcons

The former first-round draft pick from Clemson emerged as a dominant force for the Falcons, leading the league with 15.5 sacks. And it was more than just sacks, as Beasley tied for the league lead with six forced fumbles. Folks wondered if making the transition from defensive end to outside linebacker would stunt Beasley's growth. The coaches insisted he wouldn't lose his value as an edge rusher, and they were right. Beasley, who idolizes Super Bowl MVP and mentor Von Miller, stepped onto Miller's home field and walked away with 3.5 sacks in Atlanta's victory in Denver on Oct. 9. He is capable of multisack outings every time he steps on the field.? Read the full vote.

NFC West

Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Forget this division. Donald proved, once again, he might be the game's best defensive player, period. Donald is a Pro Bowler for the third time in as many seasons after leading the NFL with 31 quarterback hits. He added 17 tackles for loss, tied for first in the NFL with four others, and eight sacks. He did it all despite operating between the tackles. He did it despite constant double- and triple-teams, which was especially the case when the Rams' standout defensive end Robert Quinn missed the final five games. The Rams have Donald under contract for two more seasons. Soon, he'll be one of the game's highest-paid players. Read the full vote.