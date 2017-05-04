DeMar DeRozan on his cold night in Game 2 loss to Cavs: 'It sucks'

CLEVELAND -- Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan was frustrated in the wake of the worst postseason scoring performance of his career in his team's 125-103 Game 2 loss to the Cavaliers?on Wednesday night.

DeRozan scored just five points on 2 of 11 shooting, putting up only one point in the first three quarters, when the game was decided. That point came on a free throw after a technical foul.

"It sucks. It sucks. To lose like we did and play like I did sucks. It's frustrating," DeRozan said. "Now just have the idle time of having to wait until Friday night [Game 3] to redeem yourself."

DeRozan said he would take suggestions on how to deal with? LeBron James, who is averaging 34.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.7 steals for Cleveland in the playoffs thus far. James scored 39 points on just 14 shots in Game 2 against Toronto.

"If you can find somebody to stop LeBron in these moments," DeRozan said, "I'll give you $100."

DeRozan didn't say whether the offer was in U.S currency or Canadian.

The Cavs have been throwing double-teams at DeRozan, trying to force him to give up the ball and block his ability to drive and draw fouls, a cornerstone of his game. Raptors coach Dwane Casey changed the starting lineup for Game 2, inserting better shooters and ball movers Norman Powell and? Patrick Patterson?to break the strategy, but DeRozan was not freed up.

In last season's conference finals, DeRozan led the Raptors by averaging 23 points and shooting 50 percent against the Cavs.

The Cavs clearly made slowing him a priority coming into this series, putting James on the back line of the defense to attempt to limit the options when DeRozan passes out of the doubles.

"With LeBron back there, playing like a free safety, you have to make the right pass," DeRozan said. "He does a great job of taking the paint and also getting to our shooters at the same time."