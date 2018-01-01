DeMar DeRozan first ever to post 50-point game on New Year's Day

Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan scored a franchise-record 52 points Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, becoming the first player in NBA history to post a 50-point game on New Year's Day.

The Raptors won 131-127 in overtime.

DeRozan is the third player in Raptors history to score 50 or more in a game. The others are Vince Carter and Terrence Ross, who shared the previous franchise mark of 51.

DeRozan's 52 points were also a new personal best, easily surpassing the 45-point game he had earlier this season against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Derozan made 17 of 29 field goal attempts and shot 13 for 13 at the free throw line. His five 3-pointers were one shy of his career high. He scored the first nine points of the game and had 21 in the first, the most by a Raptors player in a quarter this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.