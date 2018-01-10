DeMarco Murray ruled out vs. Patriots

Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray will not play in Saturday's playoff game against the New England Patriots, coach Mike Mularkey said Wednesday.

Murray was diagnosed with a Grade 3 tear of the MCL in his right knee two weeks ago and hasn't played or practiced since suffering what Mularkey called a "pretty good" knee injury at the end of the Titans' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 24.

He was in the locker room briefly following practice Wednesday and no longer has a noticeable limp, but he never was close to playing against the Patriots on Saturday.

Derrick Henry will start for the Titans for the third consecutive week.

He staked his claim as the Titans' lead back for the remainder of the postseason in a 22-21 playoff victory against the Chiefs on Saturday, rushing for a career-high 156 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries -- an average of 6.8 yards per carry.

Henry said he plans to be a downhill, physical runner like he was last week against the Chiefs, when he set a Titans franchise playoff record with 191 yards from scrimmage.

David Fluellen will be the No. 2 back behind Henry, who received 68 of 70 snaps against the Chiefs.

