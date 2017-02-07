DeMarcus Cousins earns 16th tech, faces automatic 1-game suspension

DeMarcus Cousins is facing a one-game suspension after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season in the Sacramento Kings' 112-107 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Cousins, who leads the league in technical fouls, collected two on Monday night. The second technical foul came with 1.1 seconds remaining in the game.

An accumulation of 16 technical fouls leads to an automatic suspension.

The mercurial Kings star, who is not expected to be traded before the deadline, led the NBA in technical fouls last season as well, with 17.

Cousins finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, but Sacramento's rally from a huge deficit fell short.

If both technicals are upheld by league review, Cousins will miss the team's game Wednesday against Boston.