DeMarcus Cousins 'very happy' with Kings, hopes to sign extension

Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins said he intends to sign an extension to stay with the Kings this summer, because he wants "my legacy to end in Sacramento" and "my jersey to be in the rafters in Sacramento."

In an interview with SportsCenter on Thursday in New Orleans, Cousins said he considers Sacramento to be his home after seven years in the NBA.

"I'm very happy," Cousins said. "It's where I want to be."

Cousins can sign a five-year extension worth up to $219 million this summer.

Although his tenure in Sacramento has been marred by constant regime changes -- Kings coach Dave Joeger is the sixth coach he has played for in seven seasons -- Cousins says he feels confident in the direction of the franchise going forward, or at least confident enough to sign an extension.

"I think we're on the right path this season," Cousins said. "We're playing the best basketball of the season so far. Our team is extremely confident. We believe we can make this push and make it happen. We've been preaching it all year. It's on us to make it happen."

Cousins acknowledged the trust issues that have hurt his relationship with Kings management in the past, but said he has found a way of dealing with it.

"I'm a guy that's all about loyalty and honesty," he said. "It's hard, but at the end of the day you gotta remember that this is a business. Your expectations can't be too high when it comes to trust and loyalty. I realize that. I know it's a business. At the end of the day I'm not always shocked. It still catches me off guard sometimes, but I'm not shocked."

Who does he trust?

"I trust my circle. My family my friends. [Former Kentucky teammates] John Wall and Eric Bledsoe," he said. "[Trust] is hard to come by. It's a rare quality these days. You're not going to find a lot of loyal people. These days it's all about self. When you can find those people are all about the next person and showing love no matter what the next situation is, you gotta keep them close."