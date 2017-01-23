Dennis Harrison pleads not guilty to charges related to fire alarm prank

BOSTON -- A Boston man described by his lawyer as a "die-hard Patriots fan'' has pleaded not guilty to pulling a fire alarm that roused the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers from their hotel beds ahead of their playoff game against New England.

Dennis Harrison was released on personal recognizance at his arraignment Monday on charges including disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Police say the 25-year-old East Boston resident pulled the alarm at the Logan Airport Hilton about 3:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities quickly determined it was a false alarm.

Prosecutors say Harrison told police he was drunk and did something "stupid'' on a dare. He was arrested near the hotel.

According to a state police arrest report filed in court Monday, Harrison and friends found out the location of the Steelers' hotel on Twitter.

The Steelers lost 36-17 to the Patriots on Sunday night.

His lawyer, Francisco Napolitano, said Harrison played high school football and is embarrassed.?

"What stands out in the police report is an allegation of alcohol use," Napolitano said, according to The Boston Globe. "There are also allegations that there were some statements made by this gentleman and the question that becomes pretty obvious: Was he in any condition to make statements?"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.