Derek and Hannah Jeter celebrate birth of first child, daughter Bella Raine

Former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Derek, 43, and Hannah, 27, were married in July 2016, less than two years after the 14-time All-Star retired from baseball. They announced in February that Hannah was pregnant.

Both the Yankees and the Players' Tribune, which Jeter helped found, tweeted Friday to congratulate the couple on Bella Raine Jeter's birth Thursday.

Derek Jeter is part of a group that has a $1.2 billion agreement to buy the Miami Marlins. The group is led by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman, who will be the controlling owner, and also includes NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Jeter, a 14-time All-Star shortstop, will be in charge of the business and baseball operations for the Marlins.