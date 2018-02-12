Derrick Rose clears waivers after release by Jazz

Derrick Rose, the 2011 NBA Most Valuable Player, cleared league waivers Monday and became a free agent, league sources told ESPN.

There's some interest in Rose, but no team has yet to make him a firm offer to sign him for the rest of the season, league sources told ESPN.

Washington has considered the possibility of Rose in the wake of John Wall's extended absence after knee surgery, but is looking at other candidates too, league sources said. One of those could be former NBA guard Ty Lawson, who has been playing in China, sources told ESPN.

Rose was waived on Saturday, in the wake of his trade to the Utah Jazz as a part of the? Cleveland Cavaliers'?three-team deal, which also involved Sacramento.

Rose, 29, signed a one-year, minimum contract with Cleveland in the summer. He had a choppy tenure this season, including a ankle injury that prompted him to leave the team for several days and contemplate his future in the league.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2008 was a three-team All-Star and an MVP with the Chicago Bulls, but a series of knee injuries derailed his career. He was traded to New York for the 2016-17 season.