Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner suffers broken left wrist

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner suffered a broken left wrist after he was hit by a pitch in a spring training game on Monday night.

Turner was hit by a Kendall Graveman pitch in the first inning of the Dodgers' 3-1 win over the Oakland Athletics.

There is no timetable yet for Turner's return.

Slated to bat third in Los Angeles' lineup this season, Turner is coming off a 2017 season in which he hit 21 homers and produced a slash line of .322/.415/.530.

Turner is in the second year of a four-year, $64 million deal with the Dodgers.