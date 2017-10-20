Dodgers expect Corey Seager ready for Game 1, which Clayton Kershaw will start

Los Angeles Dodgers?All-Star SS Corey Seager?is "doing everything he can to get healthy," said manager Dave Roberts, and that the Dodgers "expect him back for Game 1" of the World Series.?

Seager missed the NLCS against the Chicago Cubs with a back injury.

The Dodgers won the NL pennent for the first time since 1988 in an 11-1 win over defending champion Chicago Cubs.?

Roberts also said Clayton Kershaw will start World Series Game 1 on Tuesday, and the team will figure out the rest of the rotation from there.

Said Kershaw about the ALCS after the win: "Hopefully, they go seven games and play 37 innings in the seventh game."?

The Dodgers will face either the New York Yankees or the Houston Astros in the World Series. The Yankees lead the Astros 3-2 and will play Game 6 in Houston on Wednesday.?

