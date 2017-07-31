Dodgers find lefty reliever in trade for Pirates' Tony Watson

The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to acquire left-handed reliever Tony Watson from the Pirates, according to multiple reports.

The trade, which was first reported by FanRag Sports, is pending a medical review. The New York Post reports that the Dodgers will send two minor leaguers to the Pirates in the trade.

Watson, 32, has a 5-3 record and 3.66 ERA in 47 appearances this season. He has converted 10-of-17 save opportunities this season and has posted a 35-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Dodgers had only two left-handed relievers with more than 10 innings pitched this season prior to agreeing to the Watson swap.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.