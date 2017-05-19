Dodgers' Justin Turner pulls up with leg injury while rounding third base

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner left Thursday's 7-2 win over the Marlins after suffering a right leg injury while trying to score in the seventh inning.

Turner will have an MRI test Friday. Team skipper Dave Roberts said he is "holding out hope" that Turner won't have to spend time on the disabled list.

"Talking to the training staff briefly, the strength was there still, which is positive,'' Roberts said. "We'll do some testing, some scans (Friday) morning. To my eyes, it didn't look good coming around third base, but for the strength to still be there right now, to be a little more optimistic.''

Turner pulled up after rounding third base and hobbled toward home plate, only to be tagged out after the throw from the outfield.

Roberts and a team trainer accompanied Turner back to the dugout.

Turner entered the game hitting .379 with a home run and 17 RBIs.