Dodgers' Kenley Jansen irked by lack of fan support for starters

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the National League's best record yet won't have any starters in MLB's All-Star Game.

And Kenley Jansen is putting blame for that on the faithful in the stands.

"I'll say it loud and clear again: It's the Dodger fans' fault," the closer said.?

Starters are voted by fans online, and though the Dodgers will have four players at the All-Star Game next week in Miami, none of those will be part of the starting lineup.

Jansen will be joined by? Clayton Kershaw, Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger. Others such as Justin Turner and Alex Wood could be added to the roster as injury replacements.

Jansen is especially upset that Seager and Turner weren't picked as starters. He added that Seager should have beaten out Cubs shortstop Addison Russell for the starting spot last year, and that Turner -- who has never made an All-Star team -- should have been selected in 2015, 2016 and this year. Turner is one of five candidates in the online fan vote for the final NL spot this year.

"We should have voted for those two guys,'' Jansen said. "They deserved to be the starters.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.?