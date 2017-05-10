Dodgers lose Andrew Toles for season to torn ACL

LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will need season-ending surgery.

He landed awkwardly while trying to preserve a no-hitter for Julio Urias in the seventh inning on Tuesday, sliding into the wall as a drive by Pittsburgh's? Andrew McCutchen landed for a double. Toles came out of the game, and an MRI on Wednesday confirmed the injury. He is expected to have surgery in seven to 10 days.

The 24-year-old won Los Angeles' left-field job and was hitting 275 with five homers and 15 RBIs, including a .375 average with seven RBIs in his past 11 games.

Cody Bellinger started in left field for Wednesday night's series finale against the Pirates. Bellinger began the night with a .320 average, five homers and 15 RBIs is 13 games, after playing first base while Adrian Gonzalez is sidelined with right elbow soreness.