Dolphins use franchise tag on receiver Jarvis Landry

The Miami Dolphins have decided to use their franchise tag on wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The team tweeted the announcement on Tuesday, the first day teams can use their franchise or transition tags. The salary for wide receivers getting franchise tagged this offseason is expected to be around $16.2 million.

Landry, 25, led the NFL with 112 receptions last season. He also had 987 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions. Landry has been selected to the Pro Bowl for three consecutive seasons.

He was ejected in the Miami Dolphins' season finale against the Buffalo Bills after he was an instigator in a fourth-quarter brawl. Coach Adam Gase called the incident "embarrassing."

Landry's 112 receptions were the most in NFL history for a player who didn't have at least 1,000 receiving yards that season, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He had eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in both the 2015 and '16 seasons, when he finished with 1,157 yards and 1,136 yards, respectively.

Only Antonio Brown (471) and Julio Jones (411) have more receptions than Landry's 400 since he debuted in the NFL in 2014. Landry's 400 receptions are the most for any player through their first four seasons in the league.