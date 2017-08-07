Dolphins' Jarvis Landry under investigation for possible battery

Miami Dolphins?star wide receiver Jarvis Landry is under police investigation for possible battery stemming from an incident that took place earlier this year.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has presented its investigation to the Broward State Attorney's office, which is reviewing the incident. A spokesman for the state attorney told multiple media outlets on Monday that a decision on whether to press charges against Landry is not expected this week.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase acknowledged earlier Monday that the team is aware of the incident. Gase told reporters that the Dolphins have taken the proper steps regarding the situation but declined to comment further.

The Dolphins' front office notified the NFL when it became aware of the investigation in the spring, team sources told ESPN's Jeff Darlington. Landry was up front with the team, as far as they know, as soon as the alleged incident occurred.?

Landry and the Dolphins have been discussing a contract extension this offseason but have not reached an agreement.?

The Dolphins have not held the alleged incident over Landry's head during negotiations for a new contract, and it has not hindered or impacted those talks to date, the sources told Darlington.

Landry, who had his second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in 2016, is due $893,850 in the final year of his rookie deal.

"I don't know if [it gets done] before the season," Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said last week. "But like I said, it's not really mandatory that we do it before the season."

The investigation was first reported Monday by SlaterScoops.com.

ESPN's James Walker contributed to this report.