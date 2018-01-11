Former Dolphins O-line coach Chris Foerster enters rehab facility

Former Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster has checked into a rehab facility in Miami, league sources told ESPN.

Foerster is seeking help after a video released last weekend showed him sniffing a white, powdery substance off a desk in the Dolphins' training facility.

Should another NFL team hire him -- at least two teams tried to lure him away from Miami during the offseason -- he would be subject to league discipline.?In the unlikely event he returns to the Dolphins, Foerster would be subject to team discipline as well.

The NFL would consider how long Foerster has been out of the game and what steps he has taken to deal with his issues when deciding whether discipline is appropriate.