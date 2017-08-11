Dolphins rookie LB Raekwon McMillan suffers torn ACL

Miami Dolphins?rookie linebacker? Raekwon McMillan?will miss the 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL in the team's preseason opener opener against the Atlanta Falcons, according to multiple reports Friday.

McMillan, who was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State, suffered the injury to his right knee on punt coverage in the opening minutes of the first quarter. He walked off the field under his own power, was taken to the locker room and did not return.

He was expected to start at middle linebacker this season as he had clearly impressed coaches in training camp, where he has been the starter since day one.

Mike Hull, an undrafted linebacker heading into his third season with the Dolphins, is listed behind him on the depth chart but has just one career start, which came last season. Lawrence Timmons, who is currently starting at outside linebacker, is another option. He has the ability to move inside after playing on the interior for much of his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Dolphins host the Baltimore Ravens next Thursday in Week 2 of preseason play.

ESPN's?Josh Baumgard contributed to this report.