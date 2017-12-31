Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry on ejection: 'I do have a career to protect'

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills got into a fourth-quarter melee that resulted in six flags and two ejections, Miami receiver Jarvis Landry and running back Kenyan Drake.

Following a 1-yard touchdown catch by Landry, he shoved Bills safety Jordan Poyer, which set off a skirmish involving multiple players from both teams. Drake also was involved and threw his helmet after getting pulled from the pile.

Both Dolphins players were ejected for their actions. However, Landry said after the game that he was reacting in self-defense.

"I was just defending myself," Landry said. "I guess the second person is always getting caught. It was just putting hands underneath my facemask. The whistle was already blown, I already scored the touchdown. Like I said, I was just defending myself and protecting myself and they threw the flag on me."

Landry later added: "I regret I put my teammates in a bad spot and I put myself in a bad spot. But, again, I do have a career to protect. If somebody tries to jeopardize that I have the right to defend myself too."

Landry, Drake and receiver Kenny Stills all received 15-yard penalties. Poyer, cornerback Leonard Johnson also were hit with unnecessary roughness penalties for Buffalo.

The Bills won, 22-16, and earned a wild-card spot in the AFC as a result. Buffalo will play the Jacksonville Jaguars next week in its first playoff appearance since 1999.

Landry also broke his own team record with 112 receptions this season, which also led the NFL. It is good timing for Landry because he is scheduled for a big payday as an unrestricted free agent in March.

"I want to be a Dolphin," Landry said. "I want to be here. If not, I'll find a way to be successful also."